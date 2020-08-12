Letter: Cormorant hunt announcement met with dismay

Soon there will be no cormorants and then what will we get rid of next?

To the Expositor:

I am saddened to hear there will be a cull on cormorants. I think more loss of bait fish is from overfishing. I know first-hand when fishermen were fishing the big water (Lake Huron) they would go out get their limit and come in, put it in a friend’s freezer and go out again and again. Very few salmon left and also when they come to spawn in Providence Bay people are catching them when they are black and dying as they try to lay eggs. Man-unkind I call us; we want to kill everything.

If more people would respect the planet, which is the only one we have. It saddened me to think soon there will be no cormorants and then what will we get rid of next; this is wrong. Thank you,

Sally Miller

Providence Bay