Letter: Congratulations to Jennifer Farquhar for Northern Lit Award

Read by at least two people in the south of England

To the Expositor:

I just wanted to send my congratulations to Jennifer for winning the Northern Lit award for her book ‘Watermark.’ I grew up on the Island in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I now live in England and got myself a copy. I was totally engrossed in the book and related to a lot of it. Unfortunately, I cannot stand Facebook and deleted my account, otherwise I would have been able to share your story and wished Jennifer congratulations myself.

So please pass on my congratulations to Jennifer for a great book that was read by at least two people in the South of England. Philip Turner and Tina Winter (Nee Turner)

Kindest regards,

Phil Turner

England