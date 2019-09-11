Letter: An open letter to the council of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin

Spending millions of dollars on a sportsplex instead of a few thousand on repairs doesn’t register

To Central Manitoulin council:

I find it interesting how our Central Manitoulin council thinks about costs. You say you hate to spend a few thousand dollars on repairs of the arenas but spending millions on a sportsplex, and the many thousands to run it, doesn’t seem to register.

A few years ago, I was involved in having the two arenas reinforced with heavy structural steel costing well over $200,000 for each arena, so don’t tell me they are not structurally safe.

I can see you are bound and bent to build a sportsplex so I’m sure reason won’t stop you.

Carry on.

Sincerely,

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay