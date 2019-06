Dear Editor:

The Sweet Islands

The voice and singing of the trees

The whisper and gabbling of the lakes

The breath and swinging of red cedars

The soothes and appeasing of the winds

In the jungles and terrains of the Island

Deer and marmot roam in pasture

Sweet islands in the Northland

Harmony of people and nature

The nuptial of amity and growth

Spotted with lakes and brooks

The moon and stars of the nights

The colours and beauty of the islands.

Kolapo Abdul

Gore Bay