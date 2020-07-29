Letter: A family tribute to our late Tehkummah Talk columnist

Memories of a life well lived

A tribute to my sister Pat Hall

What can I say about Pat,

She always had lots of cats,

Her heart it would beat,

Her manners were sweet,

And gossip was never a fact.

She loved her town

And folks all around,

There wasn’t a person she met,

She would say “have a wonderful day”

And you’d be in her column, I bet.

She wrote Talk and Times

And made lots of rhymes

And even published a book or two.

Never forgot to mention someone

Anytime she met me or you.

She had a kind heart

And this was a part

As she drove her mail truck each day.

The doggies would wait

For her at the gate

Because she brought treats every day.

She’d stop in at moms

And tasted her buns,

Most delicious

Just out of the stove;

Then go on her way

As she finished her day

And wave at each one

As she drove.

She would stop for a chat

And a friendly hello

To everyone she knew on her way.

And take time to call out to everyone,

“I hope you have a good day.”

This went on for years

As the mail she dropped off

To newcomers and all everyday.

She hummed as she drove,

Had candy for kids,

As she thought of each one on the way.

As time went on

Her and Mom got along.

They seemed more like sisters,

So rare.

If you can recall

The places they went,

We always knew

Both would be there.

They went out for dinner,

Country music and shows

And danced at the Tehkummah Hall.

They sang together

The songs that they loved,

And they would remember them all.

Like ‘Put me in your Pocket’

And ‘Storms never Last’

Were some of their favourite songs.

I would be so proud

And all of the crowd

Would cheer and encourage them on.

I’m sure we will miss

Seeing her around,

Our sister, mother, grandmother and friend,

It seems like a dream

But I can’t wake up to hear her voice once again.

But God has a way

To change seasons and time.

A reason we don’t understand,

So, this tribute’s for you

‘Til we met again,

And our hearts no more

They will roam.

Together again

Where love never ends

And finally, at last

We’ll be home.

Love you Pat,

July 16, 2020

Mollie McCauley

Winnipeg, Manitoba