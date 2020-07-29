Letter: A call to remain alert for Nazi sympathizers

We already have enough problems to deal with

To the Expositor:

I am dismayed to learn that (according to German publication Der Spiegel) Nazi sympathizers are buying up land on Cape Breton Island with a view to setting up a colony of like-minded simpletons! Surely we should all be monitoring this situation carefully and take whatever steps necessary to prevent such a possibility. I hope and trust that both federal and provincial authorities are watching closely; we already have enough problems to deal with and surely the last thing we need is another hate group free to spread their venom in our country!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay