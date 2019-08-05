LEONARD IGNACE KIMEWON

January 20, 1942 – August 1, 2019

Leonard Ignace Kimewon, age 77 of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland, Michigan surrounded by his family. Leonard was born January 20, 1942, in Little Current, Ontario, the son of Ignatius Gabow and Angeline (Mishibinijima) Kimewon. He married Elizabeth Flamand on July 24, 1964, in Wikwemikong, Ontario. Leonard worked for KVP, Motor Wheel, General Motors and retired from Fisher Body. He taught Anishnaabemowin after retirement for the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He was a member of the UAW, and proud member of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. Leonard loved sharing Anishnaabemowin with people, traveling with his wife and visiting his children, grandchildren, and family. He enjoyed four wheeling, nature, and picking wild blueberries. Leonard was a strong man who also enjoyed bowling and playing and watching hockey games. Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Kimewon of Mt. Pleasant; his loving children: Vivian (Parker) McLeod of Sudbury, Blaine (Bridgette Daybutch) Kimewon of Lansing, Larry (Shawn Sawmick) Kimewan of Mt. Pleasant, Marilyn (Ruben Manitowabi) Kimewon of Wikwemikong, and Marlene (Wilson Manitowabi) Kimewon of Wikwemikong. Grandchildren: Zane (Kristin), Hana (Boris), Gus (Veronica), Eric (Trina), Jordan (Amber), Collin, Taylor, Carmen, Alexis, Pamela, Isabella and Oscar Merle. 3 great-grandchildren, Audrick Leonard, Xavier, Raiden and special nieces Bethany, Peggy Sue, Yvette and special nephew Mezziniis; special sister-in-law Lynda Lewis; his mother Angeline Kimewon of Wikwemikong; brothers Howard of Michigan, Eugene of Wikwemikong, Danny (Natalka) of Saugeen, and Brian of Toronto; 6 sisters: Marjorie of Wikwemikong, Beulah of Ottawa, Emily of Toronto, Wanda of Wikwemikong, Martha Gabow of Orillia, and Patti Ann Gabow of Little Current; in-laws Helena of Mt. Pleasant, Beatrice (Ronnie) of Kinross, Eugene of Mt. Pleasant, Marjorie (Dennis) of Sudbury, John (Regina) of Wikwemikong, Margaret Rose of Mt. Pleasant, Harold (Gail) of Wikwemikong , and Danita of Mt. Pleasant. He will be sadly missed by his many cousins, friends and Godchildren throughout Michigan and the Anishinaabek Territory. Leonard was preceded in death by his father Ignatius Gabow; four sisters, Elaine, Bonita, Debbie, and Lorilei; special brother Henry; his stepdad Wilfred Kimewon; stepmother Josephine Gabow; in-laws Emerick and Julia Flamand; Stanley and Lorraine Flamand, Gilbert Flamand, Loretta (Hubert) Flamand, William Manitowabi, Eugene Trudeau and Cora Leaureaux. Visitation was from 2 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 639 Kaboni Road

and from 4 pm Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass was 11 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Mission with burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.