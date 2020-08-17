LEONARD “BERNARD”

OSAWAMICK

“BIIMSKO-AASHZHI NINI”

Sunrise: August 30, 1931 – Sunset: August 14, 2020

Wii-njimenmongid. In loving memory of Leonard “Bernard” Osawamick “Biimsko-Aashzhi Nini”. Bernard was born on August 30, 1931 and died Friday morning on August 14, 2020 at the Manitoulin Health Centre surrounded by extended family. Dear son of Alexander and Rosalie Osawamick (nee Fox), both predeceased. Beloved brother to his surviving sister Elizabeth Debassige (Norman predeceased) of M’Chigeeng. Also predeceased by his siblings Annie, Charolette, Madeline, Cecile, Mary Louise, and brothers James, John (WWII veteran) and Adam. Loving Uncle “Zhishenh” to Dorothy Fox (Edward), Adam Debassige (Lorraine), Calvin Debassige Sr. (Cathy), Boniface Debassige (predeceased), Donald Debassige Sr. (predeceased) (Winnie), Wayne Debassige (Heather), Conrad Debassige (predeceased) (Anne) and Arnold Debassige (Lorraine). Cherished Uncle/Cousin “Zhishenh/Niitaa’is” to Barbara (Tom predeceased), Jean (predeceased), Donnie Assinewai, Martina (Ron predeceased), Stan (Tish), Gertie (Max), Beverley (Louie), Pat, Johnny (predeceased), Ricky Osawanimki, Ann Marie (Patrick predeceased), Eddie Shigwadja, Lilly (predeceased) (Paul), Joey (Clara predeceased), Darlene (Randy), Liz, and special niece Elizabeth “Elizabethens” Osawamick. Treasured adopted uncle to Francis Osawamick (predeceased) (Theresa), Bella Shigwadja (predeceased), Stella Rose (predeceased), Isabelle (Dennis), Lionel (Carla), Richard and Wayne (Verna). Great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Bernard and his brother Adam were team farmers who raised cattle for a living in Kaboni, Wiikwemkoong for many years. Bernard spoke fondly about his career with the Ministry of Natural Resources for 30 years as a Forest Guide, Helicopter Pilot and he also canoed many lakes across Ontario. He always looked forward to the maple sugar bush, gardening, harvesting and haying on his homestead. He always shared many fond stories of long ago and the importance of protecting and caring for our Anishinaabemowin language. He enjoyed life on the farm and felt very blessed to continue living at home with extended family at the Naokwegijig Residence. Wake Services were at the Naokwegijig Farm (Beverley and Louie Naokwegijig) at 1169 Kaboni Road beginning on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 pm. Funeral was on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 3 pm. Internment at Wiikwemkoongsing Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.