LENA MARY ELIZABETH PAUL July 7, 1942 – October 19, 2018

Lena Mary Elizabeth Paul a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Wikwemikong Nursing Home, on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the age of 76. Predeceased by beloved husband Mike Paul, parents David and Josephine (nee Gabow) Lewis Otowadjiwan, brothers Henry, Melvin and Ronnie. Survived by daughters, Stephanie and Michelle (Sefo). Grandchildren Lourdes, Mike and Ayah. Siblings, Beverly (Eugene) Lekawski of St. Catherines, Glen (Regina), Jerry (Mary), Monica (Marc) Pheasant of Wikwemikong. Sisters-in-law Lynda and Mary Lou. Special cousin Leonard Kimewon (Elizabeth), godchildren, aunt Victoria Mandamin and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Saawaahns Spiritual Centre from 8 pm Saturday, October 20, 2018 followed by funeral mass 11 am Monday, October 22, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng Burial at M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.

