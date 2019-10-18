Legion hosts annual golf tournament

GORDON – There were some excellent scores posted at the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 514 (Gore Bay) annual golf tournament.

A total of 52 players (26 two person teams) took part in the annual tournament held at Manitoulin Golf.

“I would like to say thanks to everyone for coming out to the tournament today,” said Drew Patterson, sports chairman for the RCL at the awards ceremony held at the Legion Saturday night. He noted, “this (tournament) is not held as a fundraiser, but just something to get everyone out and have a good time.”

In the men’s division, the team of Bob Foster and Kyle Noble took first place with a two under par score of 34; the ladies’ division saw the team of Mary-Lea Buchan and Deborah Woods take top spot with a score of 40. And in the mixed division, the team of Shelley Croft and Cory Croft took first place with a two under score of 34.

Special prizes were presented to the winners of the longest drive, with Mary-Lea Buchan and Kurtis Noble winning in the ladies’ and men’s division. The closest to the pin prize was won by Steve Pearson.

Several donated prizes were also won during the evening. After the nine-hole tournament, all participants enjoyed a scrumptious dinner at Manitoulin Golf.