Legion commits to Christmas card challenge

LITTLE CURRENT – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 Little Current has agreed to a challenge issued by Legion Branch 76 Sudbury to its entire zone, to see how many Christmas cards each branch can collect to send to Canadian troops.

“I thought it was something we could do to help our troops. Last year was the first time I saw anything about this on Facebook,” said Branch 177 Comrade Linda Bowerman.

This season, anyone wishing to extend their support to members of the Canadian military serving overseas can send an unaddressed Christmas card that will be distributed by the Canadian Forces.

The Christmas card program has been in operation for nearly two decades, according to a report by Global News. The instructions to participate are straightforward, said Ms. Bowerman.

Simply prepare a Christmas card and seal it in an envelope. Whether you choose to write a message inside or not is your choice.

On the outside, write the following address:

“Any Canadian Forces Member

P.O. Box 5113 Stn. Forces

Belleville, ON K8N 5W6”

Ms. Bowerman said the significance of receiving a Christmas card could be great.

“It would really be super if they got some from children. As a grandmother, I just love it when my grandkids give me handmade things. I can imagine cards coming from children would have a big impact,” she said.

All of the churches in Little Current will be accepting Christmas cards in specially marked gift bags. You can also drop off your card at the office of The Manitoulin Expositor or at the Legion.

The deadline for card submissions is Tuesday, December 10, so they can be sent off to reach troops before Christmas.