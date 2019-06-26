Legion card sharks set sights on Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 in Little Current was the place to be for card players as members of several Legion Ladies’ Auxiliaries from throughout zone H3 gathered for the zone euchre tournament recently.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities to visit other branches, so these tournaments are a great way to meet people,” said Melanie Moggy, Legion zone H3 sports officer.

There were nine teams competing in the tournament, whose catchment area extends from Parry Sound to Manitoulin Island. One of the teams was from Little Current.

Branch 177 sports officer Nancy Milburn organized the event, her first time doing so.

“It was very successful,” she said. “Even the losing teams enjoyed themselves. Everyone had a good time.”

Ms. Milburn stressed how important these types of events are for building connections between people.

“This has led people to find comradeship and have good times with their far-flung friends from afar,” she said. “We would like to thank the people in the kitchen—Paul Abbott, Ted Bemister, Lucy Sagle and Elizabeth St. Jacques.”

The big winners of the day were players from Lockerby who took both the high pair and highest overall score prizes. The team from Little Current came in third place.

“We were very surprised,” said Minnie Milley, a member of the winning team.

“We’re excited; we’ve waited a long time to host the tournament,” said team member Debbie Halverson.

As is the Legion tradition, the winning team in both the zone and district competitions take over the hosting duties for the following year. Last year, the Little Current team won both levels of the competition, meaning Branch 177 will also host the district competition on October 19.