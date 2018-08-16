Learmont Rd. collision results in impaired charges

MINDEMOYA – On Wednesday, August 15 at approximately 6:01 pm, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Central Manitoulin Fire Department, and the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Learmont Road in Carnarvon Township.

Officers attended the scene and observed a vehicle in the north ditch of Learmont Road. After speaking with the driver, officers determined that she had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Jillian Kaboni, age 18, of Wiikwemkoong, has been charged with: Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and Driving With Over 80 mg of Alcohol in Blood, contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on September 26.