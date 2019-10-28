LEAH RAYNER

Leah Rayner passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday October 26, 2019, in her 83rd year. Cherished mother of Diane (Hal) Ednie, Barb (Steve) Gumb, Terri (Fred) Noland and Karen (Richard) Foster. Leah will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Tyler (Jamie Lynn), Angie (Greg), Brad (Sarah), Tracy (Ryan), Jamie Lee (Devin), Aaron (Ashley), Stacy (Michelle) and Nate as well as her great-grandchildren: Jamison, Merissa, Macy, Brantley, Tenley, Emmett, Victoria, Bryden and Maylee. She will be fondly remembered by her brothers Ken (Marlene), Gordon, Garry (Shirley), Irwin (Mary), Merlin (Christine), sister Shirley, brothers-in-law Joe and Delbert, sisters-in-law Mary Alice and Noreen as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her husband Jim, sons Rick and Roy Alexander, grandson Bryan, parents Leonard and Elsie (Middleton) Lewis, brother Doug, sisters Mildred (Leonard), Audrey and Pat and brother-in-law Blair. Family times were the best times, Mom loved taking care of everyone, baking, cooking and especially making cinnamon buns which we all loved. Our fishing boat here on earth sits a little higher on the water with the loss of our Mom. We find comfort in the knowledge that Dad, Rick, Lorne and Bryan’s fishing boat up in Heaven has gained a valued new crew member. Visitation will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10 am until the time of a Celebration of Life at 11 am. Interment at Gordon Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or the Rotary Club of Gore Bay (Gore Bay Medical Centre) and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.