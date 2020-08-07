Leadership committee urges Islanders to remain vigilant in battle against COVID-19

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its eleventh session on Tuesday, August 4.

The committee noted that there have been a number of cases of community spread within the Sudbury District since the committee’s last meeting on July 21.

“With the province entering Stage 3 of reopening, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous leadership recognize that we cannot be complacent,” a press release from the committee states. “To reopen safely, we must all continue COVID-19 safety practices, including physical distancing, wearing masks or face coverings and washing hands thoroughly and regularly.”

“A recent incident at Manitoulin Golf in Gore Bay serves as a reminder of the need to be vigilant: a golfer who had dined at the club restaurant was informed that a household member tested positive for COVID-19,” the press release continues. “While the golf club took appropriate precautions and the golfer has since tested negative, the Island and its businesses will probably experience more situations like this, especially as the volume of people traveling to and through Manitoulin Island increases.”

To any business that becomes aware of a patron or employee who has tested positive or been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, the committee urges you to contact Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) immediately, and to follow the specific public health advice offered by PHSD in the circumstances. PHSD can be reached Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, at 705-522-9200 (or toll-free at 1-866-522-9200). Its website is www.phsd.ca.

The committee also noted that Manitoulin Island signage has been updated to reflect the fact that the Island is cautiously welcoming visitors. Safety remains a top priority.

The leadership committee’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 18.