LCBO opens request for proposal for LCBO convenience outlet authorizations

Retail business applicants in eligible communities must apply by October 8

September 10, 2019 – Toronto – As part of the Provincial Government’s plan to deliver more choice and convenience for consumers, the LCBO is inviting businesses in select communities to apply for LCBO Convenience Outlet authorizations through a Request for Proposal (RFP) – open today through October 8, 2019. As previously announced, the LCBO is committed to authorizing approximately 200 LCBO Convenience Outlets by spring 2020.

Retailers in 302 communities interested in becoming authorized to sell beverage alcohol can access the RFP and download an application package here. All business applicants that meet the requirements for an authorization will be entered in a lottery for each community. Those selected will be eligible for Convenience Outlet authorizations. For a list of the communities eligible for Convenience Outlet authorizations click here. The LCBO Convenience Outlet program provides access to beverage alcohol products to communities that do not otherwise have convenient access to an LCBO retail store.