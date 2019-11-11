LAWRENCE DOUCETTE

Lawrence Doucette of Little Current passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current on November 2 2019 at the age of 93. Loved son of the late William and Isabel (Deveau) Doucette. Loving father of Maureen Emond (husband Pierre), Janice Andrews (husband Don) and Matthew (wife Karen) all of Espanola. Will be missed by five grandchildren; Daena, Tisa, Reece, Kyle, and Vanessa and three great-grandchildren; Alina, Rhyis and Piper. Dear brother of Helen Fournier (husband George predeceased) of Yarmouth, NS, Bertha Mokohonuk (husband John predeceased) of Espanola and the late Irene, Evangeline, Margaret, Doris and Vera. At Lawrence’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd.