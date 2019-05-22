Law & Order: May 22, 2019

Manitoulin OPP looking for boat and trailer thieves

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance with investigations into the two seperate thefts of boats, motors and trailers on Manitoulin.

The first theft was from a residence on Monument Road in Spring Bay. Sometime between May 14 at approximately 9 pm and May 15 at 7 am, a boat, motor and trailer were stolen from the property. The stolen items are described as the following: Legend 16 Pro Sport XC boat (writing in black and white) with black cover; 30HP mercury motor attached; all black trailer; and fishing rods and life jackets inside the boat.

The second theft took place from a residence off Highway 540 in NEMI sometime between May 8 and 12.

The boat is a white 2002 Starcraft bass boat on a white coloured easyload trailer with 115 HP motor.

Investigations into these thefts are ongoing.

The OPP wish to remind residents to lock up items and to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and people and to call the OPP immediately if there is something suspicious.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.