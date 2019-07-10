Law & Order

Manitoulin OPP enforcing “no stopping” signs

The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating the damage to one sign and the removal of another sign warning motorists of a “no stopping – tow away zone” on Highway 540 in Kagawong. The OPP is reminding the public that theft and mischief of the signs is a criminal offence.

The “no stopping” signs have been established in areas where parking on the side of the highway would either impede or endanger traffic or pedestrians. Vehicles parked in these designated areas will receive a Provincial Offences Notice and the vehicle could be towed.

Please pay attention to these signs and find alternate parking locations. The OPP would like to ensure the safety of everyone.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the theft or mischief incident should please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Manitoulin OPP Canada Day long weekend statistics

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Manitoulin Detachment was hard at work keeping the highways, trails and waterways safe over the Canada Day Long weekend between June 28 and July 1.

The OPP focused their attention on the “Big Four” – aggressive driving, alcohol/drug impairment, inattentive driving and lack of occupant restraint.

Manitoulin OPP officers laid over 60 charges, including: 37 speeding charges; three Hazardous Moving Violations; two seatbelt charges; nine other Highway Traffic Act charges; five Liquor Licence Act charges; two marine (Small Vessel Regulation Charges); and two Off-Road Vehicle Act charges.

Manitoulin OPP Detachment officers also investigated one fatality involving a dirt bike on June 29.

Summer is here and the OPP would like to remind the public that with the summer months brings an increased flow of traffic. Please take extra time to get to your destination. Wear your lifejacket while out on the waterways and remain sober while travelling on the highways, trails and waterways.