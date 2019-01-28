LAVINA MARY ESTHER

GALBRAITH (BOCK)

November 23, 1929 – January 22, 2019

In loving memory of Lavina Mary Esther Galbraith (Bock). Loving wife of Ransford Galbraith (predeceased 2012). Daughter of George and Matilda (Pearson) Bock both predeceased. Loving mother of Esther Moody (Chuck) of Mindemoya, Paul (Evelina) of Surrey BC. Special grandmother to Leslie McDermid (TJ), Tammie Moody (Brett), Adrianna and Jessica Galbraith. Proud great-grandmother to Evan, Zachary and Alivia. Sister to Henry (predeceased), Herman (predeceased) Reta, Arden (Leona predeceased) friend Rose, Leonard (Carol predeceased). She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and many great friends. Lavina loved her family and enjoyed visiting with friends. She had a great sense of humour and it showed in her smile. She helped her husband on their farm and also owned Cozy Cove Cottages where they met a lot of wonderful people. Lavina was a member of the Trinity United Church, Twilight Clubs in both Providence Bay and Mindemoya, She belonged to both the Institute and Horticultural Clubs, and Providence Bay Curling Club in the past, was a life time member of the Providence Bay Agricultural Society. Memorial donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxillary or Trinity United Church Mindemoya would be appreciated. Funeral service to be held in the spring.

