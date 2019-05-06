LAVINA MARY ESTHER

GALBRAITH (BOCK)

November 23, 1929 – January 22, 2019

In loving memory of Lavina Mary Esther Galbraith (Bock), loving wife of Ransford Galbraith (2012). Daughter of George and Matilda (Pearson) Bock (predeceased). Loving mother of Esther Moody (Chuck) of Mindemoya, Paul (Evelina) of Surrey BC. Special grandmother to Leslie McDermid (TJ), Tammie Moody (Brett), Adrianna and Jessica Galbraith. Proud great-grandmother to Evan, Zachary Alivia and Aiden. Sister to Henry (predeceased), Herman (predeceased) Reta, Arden (Leona predeceased) friend Rose and Leonard (Carol predeceased). Sister-in-law to Evelyn (Warren Legge and Jim Pattison) predeceased, Lorma (Bill Middaugh) predeceased, Mildred McCormick (Bill predeceased) and Leona Sloss (Chester predeceased). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and many great friends. Lavina loved her family and enjoyed visiting with friends. She had a great sense of humour and it showed in her smile. She helped her husband on their farm and also owned Cozy Cove Cottages where they met a lot of wonderful people. She enjoyed fishing, swimming, curling, puzzles, reading, traveling and playing cards. Lavina was a member of the Trinity United Church, Twilight Clubs in both Providence Bay and Mindemoya, She belonged to both the Institute and Horticultural Clubs, and Providence Bay Curling Club in the past, was a life time member of the Providence Bay Agricultural Society. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Mindemoya Trinity United Church. Funeral Service 1pm, followed by Interment at Mindemoya Cemetery. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary or Trinity United Church would be appreciated.