

Larry Lanktree, a resident of Gore bay, completed his earthly journey peacefully in hospital on August 1, 2018 with his wife and family surrounding him. Larry lived through his love for and with his family and his dreams were lived out through his family. Larry was first and foremost a perfect husband to the love of his life, Janet. He leaves behind his children, Robin, Christian, Tanya and Michelle. He is predeceased by his grandson Elijah. His grandchildren and proudly his whole world were Dawson, Shawn and Benjamin. Larry was the oldest sibling to Allen (wife Kyra), Derek (wife Shari), and Michelle (husband Scott). Will be sadly missed by nieces and nephews Justin, Kennedy, Parker, Jaxson (predeceased by nephew Kyle), Tyler (Carley) Brock, Allen, Derek, Jen, Shawn, and Katherine. Larry will be loved and missed by so many more. His love and life were getting together with his family whom he valued. His passions were hockey especially. Larry will eternally be a Leafs fan, but enjoyed many other sports as well. Larry passed his time doing sudoku puzzles, defeating his Rubix cube, keeping a close watch on his family on Facebook and spending time with his wife. He lived to prove the medical field wrong through research. He had a passion for woodworking which he continued through his life when his own hands could no longer hold tools. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting and fishing and his passion continued to carry on through the adventures of others and through the memories of his uncle Moe and Ken. Larry was passionate for his family and will live on in our gatherings and memories, Love never dies with the body, it remains and binds us together. Friends and family were invited for a Celebration of Life service Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 11 am at the Gore Bay Curling Club. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Arthritis Society for JRA research would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home.

