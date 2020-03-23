LANCE “REB” TREVOR OWEN MIGWANS

March 21, 1973 – March 12, 2020

On March 12, 2020, at the young age of 46, Lance went to his final grand entry into the Spirit World. Lance leaves behind his beloved wife of 13 years, Nikki Maier, Tlingit from Taku River First Nation, member of the Wolf Clan, and his three boys Braiden Fisher-Migwans, Ryder Tishwan Migwans “Grizzly” and Jasper August Migwans “Warrior”. Lance was an amazing and loving dad who cherished his boys and his role as a father. Son of Alma-Jean Migwans and Roland “Rocky”Taibossigai of M’Chigeeng First Nation. Brother of Clint (Velvet) Migwans, Rachelle “Roach” (Bill) Beboning, Falcon Migwans, Vince Aaron Migwans, Talon Corbiere and James “Shanz”Beboning. Lance was preceded by brother Ferlin Beboning, and by ancestors Wilfred and Violet Taibossigai and Raymond and Seraphine Migwans. For almost 20 years, Lance made his home in Ottawa, where he spent much of his time composing songs and playing music. Lance was a talented harmonica player. Over the past decade, he also added guitar to his repertoire. Lance found many ways to express himself artistically – through his painting, carving, leather work, photography and poetry.

Lance had an amazing sense of humor; he was funny, loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh. He was a hard worker, had many talents and, over the course of his lifetime, dedicated himself to various fields of work, from cabinet-making to street outreach, which he did for eight years to support First Nations and Inuit in need in Ottawa, where his legacy lives on. For years, Lance worked as a glazier, installing industrial glass in tall buildings, and did so in spite of his fear of heights. Lance was humble, thoughtful, steadfast and deep in seeking wisdom, always aiming to increase his understanding of the traditional teachings he walked with. Visitation was Monday, March 16, 2020 at 5 pm. Traditional Ceremonies were Monday at 7 pm and Tuesday at 7 pm. Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex.

Feast followed.