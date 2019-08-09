LAMBAC hires EDO for the West End Community Network

WESTERN MANITOULIN – LAMBAC has hired an economic development officer to work on behalf of the Western Manitoulin Community Network for Western Manitoulin municipalities and First Nations.

“Brad Hawke has been hired as the EDO (economic development officer) for Western Manitoulin,” confirmed Carolyn Dearing, business development officer of LAMBAC, on Friday of last week. Mr. Hawke started in this position this past Tuesday, becoming the EDO for the Western Manitoulin Community Network which includes Billings Township, the Town of Gore Bay, Gordon/Barrie Island, Burpee and Mills, Dawson and Robinson townships, Sheshegwaning First Nation and Zhiibaahaasing First Nation.

“Oh yes, I’m excited for the opportunity to take on this position,” Mr. Hawke told the Recorder on Tuesday.

Mike Addison, manager of LAMBAC told the Recorder, “having an EDO for western Manitoulin has been a long time in the works. We are very excited to have Brad to join our team.”

“We will be getting him out in the community as soon as we can,” said Mr. Addison. “Initially Brad will identify what we have on Western Manitoulin, catalogue businesses, events and attractions; and then look at what needs to be done to enhance things and implement the priorities identified in each area.”

Working with the Western Manitoulin Community Network, Mr. Hawke will be responsible to implement priorities which include but are not limited to lead and co-ordinate an investment-ready region-wide marketing strategy, create an investment-ready database to market all assets/offerings, services/businesses/events/contacts within the region, build social cohesion within the region, market and promote current trail systems and Misery Bay Park in area, promote and improve the agriculture base as well as promote local market outlets, and gather information to develop a four season tourism strategy.

Mr. Hawke has been hired for a three-year contract position, to April 2022, and will have an office based out of the LAMBAC office in Gore Bay.