Lakeview School aids Manitoulin Streams in M’Chigeeng Creek restoration

M’CHIGEENG – The Lakeview Elementary School Grade 8 class from M’Chigeeng has continued the school’s assistance to Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association in carrying out restoration work in M’Chigeeng Creek.

“This has been a great partnership between Manitoulin Streams and Lakeview School that has gone on for eight years,” said Seija Deschenes, project coordinator of Manitoulin Streams on Tuesday. She explained that the students learned how to build a wing constrictor to speed up the flow of the water that will scour the sediment and reveal spawning gravel for migrating salmonids in the creek.

“Lakeview School has been proactive in raising brook trout and walleye by having a microhatchery in the school which provides great learning opportunities in regards to water quality and chemistry as well as egg and fish development,” continued Ms. Deschenes. “They have also partnered with Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya) who raised Chinook salmon fry with the Gore Bay Fish and Game Club and stocked them into this reach of the creek.”

The students worked hard carrying rock down to the stream and took turns placing them strategically into the water, explained Ms. Deschenes. After a quick lesson of tree planting techniques the students planted 60 trees to combat climate change and to keep the water cooler for fish to thrive. They also searched along the shoreline and in the water for garbage and cleaned up the waters from debris.

“We are hoping to have College Boreal come up this fall to conduct a fishery assessment to see if the improvements to the habitat are having a positive impact on the fishery,” continued Ms. Deschenes. “Congrats to the Grade 8 class of Lakeview School for a job well done!”