Lake Huron levels expected to rise 10 inches by summer

LAKE HURON—Lakes Michigan and Huron are expected to see significant water level increases this summer.

Michigan Live reported on March 29 that the Great Lakes are now into their seasonal water rise, which normally peaks sometime in mid-summer. Lakes Michigan and Huron are six inches higher than they were at this time last year.

And the water levels in Lakes Michigan and Huron are predicted to rise four inches in the next month, 10 inches by summer’s high-water mark and sit seven inches higher than last summer, reported Michigan Live. Currently, the lakes are just nine inches below an all-time high monthly water level for March.