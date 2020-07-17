Ladies’ open champions crowned at Manitoulin Golf

GORDON – The Ashley and Amy Debassige team won the Manitoulin Golf ladies’ open golf tournament, held this past Saturday.

The Ashley and Amy Debassige team won the 18-hole tournament, posting a very impressive score, a one over par score of 73 (36-37) to take first place in the championship flight.

The second flight champion was the team made up of Sylvia Recollet and Roxanne Recollet, who posted an 18-hole score of 94.

Special prizes were also presented during the tournament. The prize for the longest drive, on the 16th hole, was won by Ashley Debassige. Ramona Ense won the prize for shot closest to the hole, a distance of 41 feet, two inches, on the fourth hole.

A total of 16 two-member teams took part in the tournament, with all COVID-19 protocols being met during the event.

While a sit-down buffet meal was unable to be provided for this year’s tournament due to COVID-19, Manitoulin Golf staff provided barbecue hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and much more for golfers to curb their hunger during the day.