Labour Day Weekend- Please Drive Safely!

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers that the Distracted Driving Campaign runs August 31 to September 3, 2018. Officers will be out on our roadways taking a combined approach of education and focussed enforcement during the campaign.
The OPP has investigated 5,619 collisions that involved an inattentive driver so far this year. Tragically, 31 people lost their lives in the collisions and 1,051 of the incidents left people with injuries.
Inattentive drivers continue to pose a serious threat to road users and are linked to the deaths of 738 people on OPP patrolled roads over the past ten years.
The OPP is forewarning drivers ahead of the Labour Day Weekend that with children and other students making their way to and from school beginning next week, there will be zero tolerance for drivers who direct anything less than 100 per cent of their attention to driving.
DID YOU KNOW?
Simply holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving is against the law.
On January 1, 2019, penalties for distracted driving will increase to:
- A fine of up to $1,000
- three demerit points
- a three-day driver’s licence suspension
Also effective January 1, 2019, novice drivers will face the same fines as regular drivers and also face:
- A 30-day licence suspension for a first conviction
- A 90-day licence suspension for a second conviction
- Cancellation of your licence and removal from the Graduated Licencing System for a third conviction
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
- As a driver, keep your cell phone out of sight. If you need to use it, pull over at a safe location.
- As a passenger, speak up and voice your concerns about your safety when travelling with a distracted driver. By ignoring the problem, you are contributing to the problem.
- Spread the word at your school or workplace about the dangers of distracted driving.
- Highlight the dangers of distracted driving on social media.
- Be a voice in your community.