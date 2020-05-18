KYLE JOKINEN

In loving memory of Kyle Jokinen, a lifelong resident of Whitefish, who passed unexpectedly on May 9, 2020 while fishing with his close friend. Kyle will be remembered as a kind and gentle person with good values, an amazing personality and great sense of humour. He was a much loved son and brother who’s light of life will continue to shine in the hearts of his family and friends even in the darkness of this tragedy. Kyle was entering the next stage in life with becoming a first-time father and to everyone who knew Kyle, knew how excited and devoted to this role he was. Kyle was also known by many to be an avid angler, fishing the Manitowaning Ice Showdown and Manitoulin Salmon Classic. In Kyle’s spare time he could be found making his custom jigs, tying flies and fishing with his Ashlyn, Brody, Lukas, Dave and James. It was very unlikely there was ever a time when Kyle or one of the fishing crew wouldn’t be reeling in a trophy fish. He also spent countless hours in the garage working on his toys and Toyotas with Cody, Eric, Mike and Ethan. Kyle is survived by his fiancée Ashlyn Cousineau, loving mother Sheila Marcotte, best friend and father Robert Jokinen, devoted brother to Kali (Brett) Pellarin, Kraig, Dave (Tabitha) and Derek Jokinen. Cherished grandson to Frank (predeceased) and Linda Weir, Lauri (predeceased) and Joyce Jokinen. Kyle will always be in the hearts of his dear uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and friends. Sadly missed by his canine companions Gino and Nola (Lexus). In keeping with Kyle’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a trust account has been established for the soon to be child of Kyle and Ashlyn.