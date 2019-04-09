KYLE DAVID MATTHEW RECOLLET

“K-9” “RED CLOUD”

March 4, 1989 – March 28, 2019

In loving memory of Kyle David Matthew Recollet “K-9”, March 4, 1989 – March 28, 2019, “Red Cloud”. Proud father of Kaiden, Chloe and Aura-Lynn Recollet. Special friend of Merideth Rougeau. Dear son of Linda Recollet (stepfather Peter Mandamin) and Mathew Southwind. Loving brother of Charlene (Ron), Jeanine (Steve), Nathan, Dylan and Ryan. Will be missed by godparents Doris Recollet and Brian Shawanda, godchild Aaron Southwind, and nieces and nephews Eric, Ally, Rae Rae, Ava, “CC” (Felicity), Simone, Desiree, Summer, Steve, Dawn, and great-nephew Nicholas Eshkawkogan. Private family visitation was from 10 am and visitation was from 11 am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass was at 1pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Mission. Burial was at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.

