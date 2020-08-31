KRISTEN SHAWANDA

April 14 1993 – August 23 2020

In loving memory of Kristen Shawanda, a resident of Sheguiandah First Nation, who passed away August 23, 2020. Born to mother Cheryl Sovie and father Richard Shawanda (predeceased). Loved by brothers Brandon Shawanda (Tess), Cheyenne Roy, Jeff (Gail), Jason (Mickey), Lance, Waubie and Dakota (Cathleen). Loved by sisters Courtney Shawanda, Destiny Trudeau, Rebecca Romero (Jeremiah) and Ocean Shawanda (Nevada). Will always be remembered by her partner Liam Anderson, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Round House on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 4:30 pm. Funeral Services were held at the Sheguiandah Round House on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 am. Burial followed at the Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery.

A thousand words won’t bring you back;

I know because I’ve tried.

Neither will a thousand tears;

I know because I’ve cried.

Kris was an amazing person and always loved to make others laugh.