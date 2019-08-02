Korean Living Water Ministry packed a whole lot of fun on visit

MINDEMOYA – You can count on a lot of fun and excitement when the Living Water Ministry comes to town. This Korean group once again left Toronto recently and headed to Mindemoya where the members were guests of Trinity United Church.

Reverend Ji Yeoun Kim is the pastor of Toronto Connect Church and explained the Living Water Trinity. “According to the Bible, John 4, it is the story of Samaritan woman. She has had five husbands, and a man is now her 6th husband. But she still has an emptiness deep inside because those husbands never fill in the emptiness even through six marriages. That is why Jesus introduces how she fills the emptiness. Also, many people in this age still feel emptiness without Jesus as a ‘living water.’ Therefore, we want to show people in Mindemoya how we fill our emptiness. When the woman, who was drawing water from a well, did not honour the request Jesus had for a drink, He said, ‘If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked Him and He would have given you living water.’

Members of the Korean Youth Group also spoke of the meaning of Living Water. “Water is used for baptism,” said Chris Kim. “Jesus washing away sins. Living water, living Jesus.”

“Feeling alive to support God,” Samuel Kim added.

Other youth spoke of the activities the group was doing while on the Island. “We went to Zhibaahaasing First Nation,” said Praise Yoon. “We did acupuncture, massage, dance, singing, and instruments,” Adding that the songs were ‘Open the Eyes of My Heart,’ ‘Lord’ and ‘Amazing Grace,’ with Praise on saxophone and his sister Christina on clarinet.

When asked how they liked Manitoulin, the youth were full of praise. “There is lots of colour,” Samuel said. “You don’t see that in Toronto.”

“There is more pollution and technology in Toronto,” Praise added. “Here it is more relaxed and free. Fresh air.”

“There are more things to see,” Marco Yu of Aurora noted. “Like a Great Lake, different plants. This is a nice community.”

“It is much more friendly,” Chris said. “And lots of noise in Toronto.”

The youth are students of Toronto’s Heritage International School that cultivates academic achievement, but also encourages emotional confidence, and spiritual and character growth. The principal is Hannah Kim and she was also part of the events, teaching art classes and helping with other activities.

The group also holds recitals at the church with song and dance with outstanding solo performances by violinist Jessica Lee and words by Pastor Joshua Kang. People are surprised to learn that Reverend Kang is a black belt holder, first dan, taekwondo, and teaches this Korean martial art.

The youth also do outreach, like visiting door-to-door in Mindemoya and inviting everyone to the Korean feast. Korean food consists of such dishes as bulgogi, a beef dish, tteokbokki, a spicy noodle dish, kimchi, which consists of fermented vegetables, and rice. The dinner is always open to any Islander and is free.

The Korean members finished their trip to Manitoulin with a trip to Providence Bay to enjoy the beach and check out all that the town has to offer.