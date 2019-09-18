Knox United Church Charity Golf Tournament the best yet

ASSIGINACK – The Knox United Church 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held at Rainbow Ridge on Tuesday, July 9 was very successful. In fact, a total of $14,000 was raised by the event, bringing the five-year results up to $58,500, half of which is shared with local charitable and non-profit community organizations and the other half goes to the Knox Building Fund.

Manitowaning Mill Home Hardware and Building Centre was the Title Sponsor again this year with a $2,000 donation. Manitoulin Transport and Manitowaning Freshmart were both significant sponsors, donating $1,000 each.

“The support received from both the business community and individuals, as well as the participants and volunteers was impressive,” said Al Mattison, tournament committee coordinator.

The following 11 groups were included in the distribution of the proceeds this year, which took place at the church on Sunday, September 15 during the regular 9:30 am church service: Burns Wharf Theatre Players, Assiginack Curling Club, Assiginack Public Library, Fixing our Felines, Manitoulin Family Resources, Manitoulin Special Olympics, Manitowaning Agricultural Society, Manitowaning Minor Hockey, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Tehkummah Public Library and the Triangle Senior’s Club.

The 6th annual charity golf tournament will take place next year on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Congratulations to everyone who helped make the event a success.