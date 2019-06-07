Kite Festival hosted at community garden draws huge crowd

GORDON – It was kite heaven! The annual Kite Festival, hosted by the Western Manitoulin Community Garden together with Lyons Memorial United Church and other community partners, is growing by leaps and bounds despite this year’s event only being the second year the event has been held.

“The main thing is, and what we were most hoping to get out of holding this event was that everyone was laughing and smiling,” stated Linda Willson, one of the organizers of the event, which took place this past Sunday at the Western Manitoulin Community Garden, just outside of Gore Bay.

Attendance numbers at least doubled last year’s event, “and we had people from all over the Island, including those from Little Current, Mindemoya and Sheshegwaning.”

And while it was a sunny day, the strong winds led to a great day for youngsters of all ages to enjoy flying their kites.

There was much, much more to do besides fly a kite. There were many booths set up, with those including the Good Stuff Box (Vanessa Glasby), an EMS ambulance on hand, Gore Bay Child Care equipment and games, Brian Barfoot providing instructions on how to build bird cages, the Gore Bay Girl Guides selling cookies, Terri Elgie signs (a fundraiser for Manitoulin Pet Rescue), Lobo Loco Alpacas, North Shore Search and Rescue, Heather Nodecker providing face painting for youngsters, the Manitoulin Amateur Radio Club 911, Gore Bay/Gordon-Barrie Island Volunteer Fire Department with vehicles on hand, the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club providing a free barbecue lunch, children’s games, learning how to make flower presentations, Gore Bay Child Care with games and activities for kids, the Gore Bay Flying Club, and many more.

Some of the kites were made at C.C. McLean Public School, and at the festival there were also kites donated by Guardian Drug Store to the Kite Festival organizers.

Various prizes were handed out to the children in the kite contest, having been selected by volunteer judges. Winning the prize for the highest flier (kite) was Brian Laidley, the best homemade kite winner was David Joyce, the prize for the largest tail on a kite was won by Gage Patterson while the most unique kite prize went to Kingsley Roy and the best Spirit Flier prize went to Will Laport Alexander.