Killarney Mountain Lodge selected as one of finalists in Culinary Tourism Experience Award competition

KILLARNEY – Killarney Mountain Lodge is one of the three finalists in the 2019 Ontario Culinary Tourism Experience award competition. The non-profit Culinary Tourism Alliance and the Tourism Industry of Association of Ontario (TIAO) hosts the competition.

Killarney Mountain Lodge general manager Kelly McAree stated in a release, “we take great pride in offering unique dining experiences featuring Northern Ontario favourites and First Nation influences and the professionalism with which it is presented to our guests. To be recognized for our efforts is tremendously rewarding.”

The winners of the competition will be announced at the 2019 Ontario Tourism Awards Gala being held later this month in Collingwood.