Killarney asks visitors to stay away until further notice

KILLARNEY–The Municipality of Killarney is asking for assistance from the public in keeping their entire community safe.

The Village of Killarney has a permanent population of less than 400 people, the majority being vulnerable seniors. As a popular tourist destination, and with tourism being the economic mainstay of the municipality, it is with great sadness that we ask people to refrain from visiting the village for as long as the Province of Ontario is under a State of Emergency. The municipality’s request also extends to our Ward 2 tourist areas of Hartley Bay Road, Key River and Pickerel River.

The municipality is doing everything possible to keep their residents/municipality safe and healthy and is following the provincial orders for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. All municipal buildings are now closed to the public; gatherings of over five people are prohibited; the provincial parks and trails are closed, as is the municipal boat launch and non-essential businesses.

The residents are practicing social distancing and are currently asking family and friends not to visit. The expert advice is that social distancing and staying home will hopefully shorten the timeline to have restrictions removed.

This is a time of great uncertainty; however, we do know that with everyone’s help and cooperation, we can get through it. The residents, staff, council and mayor of the Municipality of Killarney thank you for kindly heeding this request and look forward to welcoming you to our municipality again soon.