Kids Shop Free event shows Island community’s generosity

MINDEMOYA—As incredible as it may seem (when you consider how successful the annual Kids Shop Free event has been in the past), it seems the event is getting bigger and better every year, with more youngsters taking part and even more support and donations of items being provided, thanks to the generosity of local individuals and businesses.

“It has been just fantastic,” stated Marion Sloss, one of the organizers of the event held this past Saturday. “We have received donations of items made by private citizens and businesses from all over the Island. It’s been incredible.”

“There is definitely more items for the kids to choose from this year, thanks to the generosity of so many people from all over the Island,” said Ms. Sloss.

As is the case every year, there was a huge lineup of youngsters and their parents/grandparents waiting to get into the downstairs area of the Trinity Manitoulin United Church in Mindemoya to select the perfect gift for every member of their family, including their pets, from the stocked tables of items, including several brand-new items, set up in the room.

This was the seventh annual Children Shop for Free event, where children under the age of 12 are welcome to shop for mom, dad, sisters, brothers, grandmas, grandpas and their pets. Children make out a list of who they are shopping for and receive a corresponding number of tickets (used for number tracking).

Volunteer personal shoppers are on hand to assist the younger children while the parents enjoy refreshments and some downtime in a separate room. And after children pick that perfect gift, they take them to the volunteer ‘wrapper elves’ to get their presents wrapped. As well as gifts for others in their families, the children are invited to pick out one item for themselves.

There was virtually everything on hand that you could imagine for the children to select from, ranging from jewellery, toys, slippers, mittens, work tools, games, table runners, purses, candle holders, Christmas decorations, books, puzzles, toy fire trucks, dolls, pet supplies, clothing of all kinds and much, much more.

Ms. Sloss noted there were many volunteers on hand, some who are new to the event this year and others who have helped out for the past few years.

The original idea for the Kids Shop Free event came from the late Marion Seabrook, “who said every child should have a gift at Christmas and be able to give members of their families and pets a gift as well.”

And as this reporter says each year, it is the smiles of the children that will get you every time. From the time they anxiously wait to have the door opened to the downstairs area to the gift item area, to letting volunteer shoppers know who they are selecting a gift for, and then picking the perfect present, to the smiles on their faces when they leave with bags of gifts for their family and pets, it is a sight to behold!