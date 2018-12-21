Kids Helping Kids: Rainbow Schools collect 304,412 items for area food banks

We did it again! Rainbow Schools surpassed their Edgar Burton Kids Helping Kids Food Drive goal for the fourth year in a row.

“Each year, we collect food items and monetary donations to support individuals and families in the communities that we serve,” said Rainbow District School Board Director of Education, Norm Blaseg.

“This year, we set our goal at 281,748 items, which was one more food item than last year. At last count, we had collected 304,412 items. A total of $43,060 in monetary donations contributed to this impressive total.”

Director Blaseg commended the students, staff and trustees in Rainbow Schools.

“Our hats go off to the families and local residents who gave so generously to this campaign,” said Director Blaseg.

“This was a true community effort in Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and Shining Tree. We thank everyone who made this year’s food drive another outstanding success.”

He added: “The food collected will go to all the food banks in the jurisdictions served by the Board, benefiting students and families in all of our school communities.”

Director Blaseg thanked Kerri Monaghan, Principal of MacLeod Public School, for championing this effort in Rainbow Schools.