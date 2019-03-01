Kids can paint Gore Bay arena ice

GORE BAY—Kids of all ages are being invited to take part in an ‘ice-painting event’ at the Gore Bay arena during the March Break.

“We are holding a farewell to winter—and welcome spring—come paint the ice event,” said Dave Hillyard, manager of the Gore Bay arena, last week. “Kids of all ages are being invited,” he said noting, each participant will pay $5 to buy a paint brush and come paint the ice, using special paint.

“Basically kids will have a 175’ x 85’ canvas of ice to work on,” said Mr. Hillyard. “The only requirement is having clean footwear and CSA head protection is strongly recommended (but not mandatory). The whole idea is that kids will have a huge sheet of ice that they can paint anything on the ice they would like, using six different colours: baby blue, purple, yellow, black, dark blue and fire truck red.”

“We’ve giving kids the chance to paint the ice,” he said. “We paint the ice markings every year prior to the opening of the arena (for skating and hockey); it is a completely different experience, and when the paint hits the ice it freezes instantly.”

“And the kids can paint whatever they want,” said Mr. Hillyard. He pointed out the event will take place March 13 from 5 to 7 pm, which is the final day for the ice to be in for this year.

“I know similar events have been held in other areas, like Montreal, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Illinois, and they have proven to be very popular,” said Mr. Hillyard.

Also being held at the Gore Bay arena during the March break is a 3-on-3 sponge puck hockey tournament (March 11-12), a free family skate, youth and kids shinny. Check the town’s website for a complete schedule.

The ice painting event is being held as a fundraiser for the Gore Bay recreation program to help cover the costs of the arena for things like free family skating, kids sponge puck hockey, power skating and other events in town like the parade, fireworks and Labour Day celebrations.

For more information call the Gore Bay arena at 705-282-2012.