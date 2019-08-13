KEOKEE (SHERIDAN) MALONEY

1937 – 2019

Koki peacefully passed away at the Mindemoya Health Centre on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Her bout with cancer started last December while in Arizona celebrating 60 years of marriage. Her family first came to Manitoulin in the 1950s from Ohio, and Dick, Koki and kids started 24 years of summer vacations here in 1967. Then in 1991 they decided, “Why not stay.” This island offered clean air, clean water, endless new adventures and places to explore and enjoy. Kagawong was their first home in 2010, their Mindemoya became their choice. The family motto was if anything was worth doing, it was worth overdoing. This played out with Journey to Bethlehem, Meals on Wheels, serving at the Mindemoya Missionary Church, her work at Treasures, Hospital Auxilary and other worthy causes. Koki leaves behind husband Richard, son Eric (Terry) in Indiana, daughter Erin Williams (Roger) in Wisconsin, grandkids Meredith, Trevor (Jen), Megan (Stephen) and Courtney. Brothers Terry, Tim, Tom, Todd (deceased) and sister Lani. We express our gratitude to the doctors, caring nursing staff, church family, relatives, friends and acquaintances who generously supported us in so many ways and helped make this last chapter bearable.