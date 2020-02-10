KENNETH (KEN) HODGE

June 16, 1960 – January 7, 2020

In Loving Memory of Kenneth (Ken) Hodge, June 16, 1960 to January 7, 2020, who passed away at the Little Current Hospital at the age of 59. Predeceased by his loving wife Barbara Hodge (nee Lariviere). Ken was a hardworking man and father to Derek Hodge and Dante Abotossaway. He is survived by his brother Carl Hodge and sister Carol Hodge. Ken will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation Administration and AOKFN community for your support during this difficult time. A memorial will be held in the spring of 2020. Miigwech. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca