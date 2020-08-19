Kenjgewin Teg, Wiikwemkoong work to help fill PSW void

MANITOULIN - Two free courses on Manitoulin Island will train up to 50 people to become personal support workers (PSWs) in partnership with schools, nursing homes and a provincial grant, joining efforts to relieve some chronic staffing shortages in health care.
“Last year, nine students started with us and six successfully completed the program. All six of them are working in long-term care (L...
Sorry, you have encountered our paywall
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.