Ken Montgomery passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved father of Leslie Montgomery (Corey), Melissa (Rich) Morris, Heather (Darlene) Harvey, Hollie (Allan) Vanderende and Peggy (John) Koopmans. Ken will be sadly missed by his brothers Murray and Brad (Ruth); nieces and nephews Erin, Marcy, David, Jenna, Ian and Emily; sister-in-law Lois Nichol as well as his grandchildren Nova and Nash, Hannah and Sarah, Zack and Mady, Alicia, Adam and Hayley and many friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his wife Jean and parents Keith and Lenora (Noland). At Ken’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through

