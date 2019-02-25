KATHLEEN LYLA “KAY” GORDON

May 25, 1923 – February 13, 2019

Kathleen Lyla “Kay” Gordon, born May 25, 1923 a resident of Tehkummah, peacefully said her last goodbye on Friday, February 13, 2019 with family by her side at Manitoulin Centennial Manor in her 97th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Randolph Gordon (August 3rd, 2018) She leaves behind her children Bev (wife Sue), Terry (wife Rita), and Lyle Gordon and her four grandchildren, Carrie (Randy), Trevor (Josee), Becky and Jennifer. She will be greatly missed by her six great grandchildren Brent, Shay-Lynn, Breanna, Matthew, Todd and Alexa. Kay is predeceased by her parents Harry and Elizabeth Sheppard. and siblings Isabelle and husband Ross Skippen, Mervin and wife Phyllis, Hazel and husband Stewart Spry, William and wife Lucy, Nellie and husband Stanley Wilkinson, Clayton, Lucy and husband Roger Gourd, Goldwyn and wife Velma, Stella and husband Don McKechnie, Robert and Lillian and husbands Ken Green and Peter Herchak. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with burial of ashes at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxillary for the Palliative Care Room would be appreciated. Send donations to Postal Bag 460, Little Current, ON P0P 1K0.

