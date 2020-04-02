Katherine McKinny passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Mickey for over 32 years. Katherine will be sadly missed by her sons David (Suanne) Lindsay, Bruce Lindsay, Perry (Sana) McKinny, Gary (Gilles) McKinny and her granddaughter Cynthia Lindsay as well as her brother Lorne (Jessi) Cox. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Catherine (Stevens) Cox, brother Herman (Elaine) Cox and sister Joyce (Ken) Walsh. She will be fondly remembered by John (Linda) Lindsay and family. Kathy grew up in Timmins and, eventually, ended up in Sudbury where she worked as a typesetter for the Northern Life (then known as Sudbury Life) in the early 1970s. She worked as the business manager for the SGA at Laurentian University. She also ran computer systems for Jarvis Clark and Multi-Care Systems and she spent time as director of the Sudbury Industrial Training Academy at Cambrian College. Retiring to the Island in the early 1990s, Kathy thoroughly enjoyed all that Manitoulin had to offer, especially the people. Close friends and family were drawn to her laughter, her smile and her cooking. Kathy enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening. Kathy was a member of the Mindemoya United Church, the Red Hat Society, the Sudbury Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Police Association of Ontario Ladies’ Auxiliary where she served as Director in 1983-1984. The family would like to thank the wonderful people of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home, Mindemoya Health Centre and Manitoulin Lodge for their kindness and support. As well, thank you Doctor O’Connor for your constant care and attention for Kathy over the years. At Katherine’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Mindemoya United Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.