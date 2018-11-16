Kagawong family safe after early morning fire at residence

KAGAWONG—A Kagawong family was fortunate that no one was injured after an early morning fire at their residence on Friday, November 8.

Merv Gilchrist, fire chief of the Billings Volunteer Fire Department, told the Recorder the fire took place at the home of Brian and Shara Hicks, at 24 Oak Drive. “The fire department received a call about the fire at 2:52 am on Thursday morning. The fire had started on the outside wall of the house and got into the rafters,” he explained. “There was not much damage to the interior of the house (which is still standing).”

“There was quite a bit of water damage inside,” said Mr. Gilchrist. He said that although the cause of the fire is still unknown, it looks like it could have started after an outside electrical plug overheated and caught fire.

Brian and Shara Hicks, along with their daughter Brittany had been in the house at the time of the fire, along with three dogs and two cats. “The fire started in the exterior of the house near my daughter’s room and she could hear it (then alerting her parents to the blaze),” said Ms. Hicks. The family called 911 as did neighbour Randy Peters, a member of the local fire department who called local fire department members.

The Billings fire department also called for assistance from the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely. Firefighters were at the scene of the blaze until 6:30 am.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of community members in helping us out,” added Ms. Hicks.

The family is staying at a different location until repairs can be done to their home.