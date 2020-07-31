Kagawong couple to participate in stroll for liver rally

Pair encourages others to join the cause

KAGAWONG – Since he had a liver transplant a few years ago, Wayne Aelick of Kagawong has been looking at ways he can give back to the Canadian Liver Foundation.

“After I had my liver transplant in May 2017, I have been looking at a way to help support,” said Mr. Aelick. “I was on (the Canadian Liver Foundation [CLF]) Facebook page this weekend and found the ‘Stroll for Liver’ rally taking place on August 30. Participants can join by taking part themselves or for a team and go on a “virtual walk.”

Mr. Aelick and his wife Anna, “registered as Team Aelick, and we will be taking part in a walk in our back yard and community.”

“Welcome to Stroll for Liver 2020,” the CLF website notes. “Every year, hundreds of Canadians rally together and join the Stroll for Liver. We do this to help raise awareness and vital funds to propel life-changing research forward. We do this to help find cures and better treatment options for the people who need help right now. And we do this to make sure that anybody living with liver disease in Canada is able to access the support they deserve.”

“But this year, we’re doing this a little differently. Because this year, it’s a different kind of stroll,” CLF explained. “The world has changed. So rather than gather in-person this year, we’re inviting everybody to stroll their own way. Register as an individual or as a team today and then, on August 30, join us from your neighbourhood, your backyard, your living room or a local park.”

“Participants can send out emails trying to get other people to participate or to sponsor you on the stroll,” said Mr. Aelick. “This is something anyone can do. The whole idea is to get as many to join as possible.”

“Anna and I are going to take part in the stroll, and walk five kilometres in the community,” said Mr. Aelick.

“Your liver is essential to your life,” the CLF explains. “It possesses virtually everything you eat, drink, breathe in or rub on our skin. In fact, the liver performs over 500 functions that are vital to life. Every day, your liver helps your body by providing it with energy, fighting off infections and toxins, helping clot the blood, regulating hormones and much, much more.”