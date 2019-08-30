Kagawong blueberry social a success

KAGAWONG – The Angel Bus co-ordinating committee held a successful blueberry social during the intermission between the two segments of the History Day in Kagawong event.

Members of the committee, Sandy Cook, Ted Kilpatrick and Stan Zieleniewski, dished out the blueberries and ice cream to customers during the event held on Thursday of last week at the farmers’ market pavilion in Kagawong.

“We raised a total of $250.60 for the Angel Bus,” Ms. Cook told the Recorder. She pointed out another blueberry social was to be held on Wednesday at the weekly farmers’ market in Kagawong, again with proceeds going toward the Angel Bus operations.