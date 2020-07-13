JUSTINE CAMPBELL

(NEE LAIDLEY)

April 15, 1925 – July 8, 2020

In loving memory of Justine Campbell (nee Laidley) who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Lawrence Campbell (predeceased). Dear mother of Sharon (predeceased 1951), Larry (wife June) of Port Dover, Don (wife Susan) of Val Caron, Mark (wife Peggy) of Terrace Bay, Sandra Petruzzi (husband Vince) of Columbus, Ohio. Cherished grandma of Justin (Melissa), Laura-Ann Bradley (Benjamin), Ryan (Nichole), Adam (Amber), Travis (Vanessa), Thomas (Malia), Megan (David), Josh (Casey), Jarrod (Annie). Camp grandma to her little greats Skylar, Jack, Charlie, Benjamin, Nora, Johnathan, Addison, Lochlan, Finley, Ollie and Abbey. Will be missed by sister Florence. Predeceased by siblings Mary, George, Alvin, Albert, Thelma and Edwin. A private service was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Island Funeral Home with burial at Mountainview Cemetery.