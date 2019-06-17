JUNE LINDA LOVE

June Linda Love of Espanola passed away at home on June 12, 2019 at the age of 61. Dear daughter of Barbara (nee Beauchamp) of Espanola and the late Clifford Rogers. Loving mother of Dean Rogers (fiancée Violet) of Wasaga Beach and Mike Dawson of Edmonton. Cherished grandmother of Deana Rogers and Clay Rogers. Beloved sister of Ann (husband John) of Edmonton, Edna Rogers (partner Rick) of Espanola, Wendy Wikiruk (husband Bruce) of Espanola, Don Rogers (wife Loretta) of Webbwood, Arnold Rogers (fiancée Alta) of Massey, Eva Rogers of Espanola and the late Alice Grenier, Ellen Shannon Rogers and Paul Rogers. Also will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation with interment of ashes in the Espanola Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.